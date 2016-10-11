Login Register
Huddersfield Town's next opponents Sheffield Wednesday will be biting their finger nails

  • Updated
  • By

The Owls have two players out in Slovakia

Barry Bannan will be on Sheffield Wednesday duty against Town on Sunday

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal will be keeping close tabs on Scotland’s World Cup qualifier in Slovakia tonight.

The Owls are Huddersfield Town’s next opponents at the John Smith’s Stadium on Sunday (12.00).

See Town's top players of the season so far - voted for by the fans:

Huddersfield Town players of the season so far
And they have midfielder Barry Bannan and striker Steven Fletcher in Gordon Strachan’s squad.

Former Crystal Palace player Bannan started Scotland’s 1-1 draw with Lithuania at Hampden on Saturday.

Ex-Sunderland man Fletcher was an unused substitute as the Scots were left second to England in Group F.

Bannan has dismissed suggestions that Strachan’s side are already playing catch-up.

He says the up-and-down nature of a section in which only England have maximum points after two rounds will continue throughout.

“We are disappointed,” said Bannan. “Beforehand, you go into that Lithuania game wanting to win it and we didn’t.

“The important thing is to try and take the positives that we can.

“We managed to secure a point from the match when it looked like we might get nothing and the results in the other matches have worked in our favour.

“At this point, we are in the second in the group and going into a massive match against Slovakia.

Watch Town fan's video of celebrations at Ipswich:

Watch travelling Huddersfield Town fans go crazy in 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town
“The group is going to be full of ups and downs.

“Lithuania have already shown that they are going to take points from the other teams.

“They did it to Slovenia and they have done it to us.

“It will be similar to the last campaign when it went right to the death and we just have to try to concentrate on ourselves and get the right results to qualify.

“I really don’t think England are going to run away with the group either.

“Their first two results were a tight 1-0 win in Slovakia and a 2-0 at home to Malta so it is going to be a really close group.

“It will go right to the wire.”

