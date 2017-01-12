Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sheffield Wednesday are reported to be on the verge of signing Barnsley striker Sam Winnall ahead of Saturday’s Championship derby against Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough.

The Owls are also said to be in the hunt for Barnsley midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Winnall, 25, has notched 11 times for the Reds this season and scored 48 goals in all since joining them from Scunthorpe United in July 2014.

He started his career at Wolves, but played only once for them.

Winnall, named Championship player of the month for December, is out of contract at Barnsley this summer.

Irishman Hourihane, 25, joined Barnsley from Plymouth Argyle, also in 2014.

Like Winnall, the former Sunderland and Ipswich Town player is out of contract at the end of the season.

Wednesday have already made two signings in the January transfer window.

Midfielder Callum McManaman has moved from West Bromwich Albion and left-back Morgan Fox from Charlton Athletic.