Huddersfield Town are once again underdogs in their final pre-season match against Torino.

Earlier in the week, the Terriers were made heavy underdogs against VfB Stuttgart, but David Wagner's side fought back from 3-1 down to earn a dramatic draw in Schwaz.

Today, the Terriers are at 13/5 to cause an upset against the Serie A side, with Torino at 5/6 to snatch the victory.

The draw is available at William Hill at 5/2.

Town however, have a good record of upsetting the odds in recent years, with Wagner's men causing upsets at Newcastle and Norwich, before rolling Chris Hughton's Brighton at the John Smith's Stadium in February - not least to mention their incredible promotion from the Championship in May.

We'll see if Town can beat the bookies once more later today, but Town fans won't be betting against their team that defied the odds last season.