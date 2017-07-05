Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's opening day Premier League rivals Crystal Palace are quite literally kicking up a stink ahead of their August 12th Selhurst Park showdown.

The Eagles are using liquid garlic on their pitch with the pungent smell emanating around the stadium as the club try to combat a problem with microscopic parasites in the turf.

These weaken the grassroots meaning the playing surface could easily cut up ahead of not only Town's clash but also Palace's home pre-season friendly at the ground against German side Schalke on August 5th.

Head of grounds and estates Bruce Elliott said: “We have a problem with nematodes, which are a microscopic, parasitic worm-like creature that live within the root zone.

“When it gets in there it can distort all the roots system and creates a weak plant that is susceptible to disease and wear and tear.

“We have to eradicate them, and one of the ways to do that is with garlic.

“This is a liquid form of garlic so we can spray it and it creates a chemical within the root zone which isn’t toxic to us but is to the nematodes.

“We’re having to do it over a three-week period because you can’t affect the nematode unless it’s in the root zone, but it has a life cycle.

“They create eggs so we do it over a certain period when they’re active in there to catch any hatches.

“The only unfortunate thing for us the pungent smell. Think of your garlic at home and times that by 100.”