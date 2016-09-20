Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town's opportunity to finalise plans for Reading

  • Updated
  • By

Saturday's opponents are in League Cup action

Reading's Garath McCleary sees red at Barnsley

Huddersfield Town have another chance to check on Reading when Saturday’s Championship hosts head to Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Football League Cup.

It’s one of eight Tuesday-evening ties, with the remainder of the third-round clashes taking place the following evening.

WATCH: Liverpool FC manager Jurgen Klopp on Huddersfield Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Reading, eighth in a second-tier table topped by Town, are unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

Jaap Stam’s side have already seen off Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons in the League Cup.

They were 2-1 winners at Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday and sit a place behind Brighton in the table.

Three-goal top scorer Garath McCleary’s red card at Oakwell means he starts a three-match ban.

Stam has no fresh injury concerns, but forwards Yakou Meite and Deniss Rakels (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Tuesday ties: Bournemouth vs Preston North End, Brighton vs Reading, Derby County vs Liverpool, Everton vs Norwich City, Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Wolves, Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest from Town and the EFL 12 months is a long time in football Aaron is jetting off again Even Jurgen loves Town these days
1 of 4

Previous Articles

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story

Jurgen Klopp and David Wagner together during the Huddersfield Town v Liverpool pre-season friendly.

The Reds manager was speaking ahead of his sides' English Football League Cup clash against Town's Championship rivals Derby County

Related Tags

Events
Football League Cup
Places
Huddersfield

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Revealed: How many points Huddersfield Town need to get promoted to the Premier League
  2. Liverpool FC
    Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp 'loves' the Huddersfield Town story
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Twelve months on and how do David Wagner's Huddersfield Town stack up against Chris Powell's?
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town give trial to former Liverpool player
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    Which Huddersfield Town player has made it into the EFL Team of the Week this time?

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent