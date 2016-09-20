Huddersfield Town's opportunity to finalise plans for Reading

Huddersfield Town have another chance to check on Reading when Saturday’s Championship hosts head to Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Football League Cup.

It’s one of eight Tuesday-evening ties, with the remainder of the third-round clashes taking place the following evening.

Reading, eighth in a second-tier table topped by Town, are unbeaten in six games in all competitions.

Jaap Stam’s side have already seen off Plymouth Argyle and MK Dons in the League Cup.

They were 2-1 winners at Barnsley in the Championship on Saturday and sit a place behind Brighton in the table.

Three-goal top scorer Garath McCleary’s red card at Oakwell means he starts a three-match ban.

Stam has no fresh injury concerns, but forwards Yakou Meite and Deniss Rakels (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Tuesday ties: Bournemouth vs Preston North End, Brighton vs Reading, Derby County vs Liverpool, Everton vs Norwich City, Leeds United vs Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City vs Chelsea, Newcastle United vs Wolves, Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal.