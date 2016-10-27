Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Championship has been a huge draw for fans so far this season, with Huddersfield Town being one of those leading the way.

The Terriers have won all but one of their home league games in 2016-17 and sit top of the Championship home game league table - something that appears not to have been lost on Town fans.

Figures provided to the Examiner by the EFL show that an average of 20,037 fans have been packing into the John Smith’s Stadium this season.

That may only be the Championship’s ninth highest average attendance but it represents almost 82% of the ground’s capacity.

Only four other clubs in the division have utilised more of their ground’s capacity so far this season - Norwich City (96%), Newcastle United (also 96%), Derby (88%) and Brighton (84%).

In fact, Town are making better use of their capacity than some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The average Barcelona crowd so far this season has filled just 78% of the Camp Nou’s capacity for instance while Real Madrid have only been operating at 77%, Italian giants Inter Milan have been at a meager 60% of capacity.

It should be pointed out though that all of these figures are early averages, as the season progresses the figures are likely to increase as major teams visit, local derbies occur and promotion and relegation battles intensify.