It might not be high on Arsene Wenger’s list of memorable matches.

But as the 66-year-old celebrates his 20th anniversary as manager of Arsenal, most of the 5,000 Huddersfield Town fans present will recall their club’s only competitive clash with the Frenchman.

So too will Alan Lee , who scored for the visitors in their 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat at the Emirates Stadium in January 2011.

Arsenal led through Town skipper Peter Clarke’s 22nd-minute own goal in front of a 59,375 crowd.

But the complexion of the contest changed with the 42nd-minute dismissal of Gunners defender Sebastien Squillaci for a cynical block on Town full debutant Jack Hunt .

Lee levelled with his first Town goal on 66 minutes, and it looked like Wenger was heading to West Yorkshire for a replay.

But when Jamie McCombe was ruled to have fouled Nicklas Bendtner with four minutes left, Cesc Fábregas slotted in the resultant penalty.

Wenger’s only appearance in the John Smith’s Stadium away dug-out came during Town’s preparations for the 2008/09 League One season.

Stan Ternent’s team were beaten 2-1 in Town’s centenary match, when 19,044 watched.