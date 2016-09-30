Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Huddersfield Town's place on Arsene Wenger's Arsenal match list

  • Updated
  • By

The Frenchman is celebrating his 20th anniversary as Gunners boss

Huddersfield Town's Alan Lee celebrates his FA Cup goal against Arsenal

It might not be high on Arsene Wenger’s list of memorable matches.

But as the 66-year-old celebrates his 20th anniversary as manager of Arsenal, most of the 5,000 Huddersfield Town fans present will recall their club’s only competitive clash with the Frenchman.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town Head Coach David Wagner on Selection Headaches and Squad Rotation
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

So too will Alan Lee , who scored for the visitors in their 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat at the Emirates Stadium in January 2011.

Arsenal led through Town skipper Peter Clarke’s 22nd-minute own goal in front of a 59,375 crowd.

But the complexion of the contest changed with the 42nd-minute dismissal of Gunners defender Sebastien Squillaci for a cynical block on Town full debutant Jack Hunt .

Lee levelled with his first Town goal on 66 minutes, and it looked like Wenger was heading to West Yorkshire for a replay.

But when Jamie McCombe was ruled to have fouled Nicklas Bendtner with four minutes left, Cesc Fábregas slotted in the resultant penalty.

Wenger’s only appearance in the John Smith’s Stadium away dug-out came during Town’s preparations for the 2008/09 League One season.

Stan Ternent’s team were beaten 2-1 in Town’s centenary match, when 19,044 watched.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Ipswich Town a tough nut to crack for Huddersfield Town?

Goals could be at a premium at Portman Road

Related Tags

Organisations
Emirates
People
Jack Hunt
Arsene Wenger
Peter Clarke
Events
FA Cup
Teams
Arsenal FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    Ipswich Town a tough nut to crack for Huddersfield Town?
  2. Arsene Wenger
    Huddersfield Town's place on Arsene Wenger's Arsenal match list
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town academy scholar signs first professional deal
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Trying to beat Ipswich Town my sole focus says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner
  5. Pete Barrow
    Punters v Pundits: Our predictions for Saturday's Championship action

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent