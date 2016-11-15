Huddersfield Town's player of the season so far - November

Aaron Mooy came out on top last time we totted up the player ratings from Town's season so far, and the Australian has done enough over the last five matches to keep his place on top of the pile.

The Manchester City loanee has had a slight dip in form over the last few weeks, with long-haul flights to meet up with his national team clearly taking their toll on the midfielder.

And Mooy's dip in form has been paralleled by a slight wobble in Town's team form.

It's still too early for Terriers fans to be getting worried, with their side still sat in the top playoff spot, but supporters will be hoping David Wagner's men can get back to winning ways when they return to action against Cardiff this weekend.

The dip in form has been reflected in the player ratings given after the match, with Mooy's average mark dropping from 7.7/10 to 6.8/10.

Jonathan Hogg has moved up into second place - dropping from 7.1 to 6.6 - while Christopher Schindler is ranked joint third with Elias Kachunga with 6.5.

Here is the full breakdown of marks:

Aaron Mooy: 6.8

Jonathan Hogg: 6.6

Chris Schindler: 6.5

Elias Kachunga: 6.5

Tommy Smith: 6.4

Danny Ward: 6.3

Chris Löwe: 6.2

Kasey Palmer: 6.1

Michael Hefele: 6

Nahki Wells: 6

Jack Payne: 5.9

Mark Hudson: 5.8

Rajiv van La Parra: 5.8

Sean Scannell: 5.8

Dean Whitehead: 5.4

Harry Bunn: 5.3