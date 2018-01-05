The video will start in 8 Cancel

Huddersfield Town have fallen to lower-league opposition in the FA Cup third round eight times since the Second World War.

This may sound like it happens relatively often but in fact it’s been a while since Town last lost to a lower-league side at this stage of the competition.

In 2001 Bristol City, who were in the third tier at the time, beat Town 2-0 at the Alfred McAlpine Stadium, as it was then.

Town’s record of being on the wrong end of eight upsets since the Second World War is the same as Liverpool and Manchester United - although those two sides have spent much more time in the top flight over the past 70 years.

On paper the Terriers have a potential banana skin of a draw away to Bolton Wanderers this weekend.

Bolton are 20th in the Championship but have won three of their last four matches.

Undoubtedly the worst FA Cup third round embarrassment for Huddersfield since the war was in 1948.

The Terriers were an established First Division side at the time but went down 1-0 to non-league Colchester.

This was the first of just five occasions when a non-league team has knocked out a top-flight side at this stage of the tournament since 1946/47.

The last time this happened was in 1989, when Sutton United defeated Coventry City 2-1.

Overall there have been 2,938 FA Cup third round matches, including replays, since the 1946/47 season.

Some 452 of them ended up with a lower-league side knocking out a club at least one division above them.

The best year for fans of giant-killing was 1970, when 12 of the 29 third round matches, including replays, ended in a shock.

In recent years the best season for FA Cup shocks was 2008 when the likes of Fulham, Everton, Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers all fell to lower-league opposition at this stage.

The data was compiled by James Curley, Psychology Professor at the University of Texas in the US.

Times defeated by lower-league opposition in the third round since 1946/47:

Rank / Club / Count

1 / Middlesbrough / 15

2 / West Ham United / 13

2 / Newcastle United / 13

2 / Birmingham City / 13

5 / West Bromwich Albion / 12

5 / Nottingham Forest / 12

5 / Blackpool / 12

8 / Norwich City / 11

8 / Sunderland / 11

10 / Crystal Palace / 10

11 / Arsenal / 9

11 / Everton / 9

11 / Manchester City / 9

11 / Southampton / 9

11 / Stoke City / 9

11 / Barnsley / 9

11 / Leeds United / 9

11 / Cardiff City / 9

11 / Queens Park Rangers / 9

20 / Manchester United / 8

20 / Liverpool / 8

20 / Fulham / 8

20 / Millwall / 8

20 / Huddersfield Town / 8

20 / Portsmouth / 8

20 / Rotherham United / 8

20 / Oldham Athletic / 8

20 / Charlton Athletic / 8