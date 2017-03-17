Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

By Jack Milner

It was a cracking weekend for Terriers fans in the Championship, with Huddersfield grinding out a 1-0 defeat of Brentford at Griffin Park.

David Wagner’s side were cut to 6/5 from 11/8 to grab a first taste of Premier League football and 12/1 from 14s to go up as Champions.

Nevertheless, David Wagner’s side ultimately look destined for third place and we know how those that narrowly miss out on automatic promotion generally fair in the play-offs thereafter; just ask Brighton fans!

Championship Outright prices from BetVictor

Newcastle 1/2

Brighton 6/4 (From 2/1)

Huddersfield 12/1 (From 14s)

Newcastle were turned over 3-1 at Fulham, who were clipped into 3/1 from 5s with BetVictor to return to the top-flight in the aftermath.

And Geordie woes were compounded further by Brighton winning 3-0 in a comprehensive defeat of Derby at the Amex.

Brighton’s favourable run in, coupled with restored momentum, makes them over-priced at BetVictor’s 6/4 for the title.

Huddersfield are now 12/1 from 14s to go up as Champions, but will need to be at their best to leave Ashton Gate with the spoils when facing a Bristol City side scrapping for their survival at the foot of the table.

Terriers’ boss David Wagner was named the Championship’s Manager of the Month for February but the German can ill-afford to rest on his laurels and BetVictor make his side 11/8 favourites to beat the Robins on Friday evening, Bristol 9/4 and the draw likewise.

Be Lucky.