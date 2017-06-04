Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite Huddersfield Town's promotion, the South’s dominance of the Premier League looks set to continue.

Three northern teams were relegated from the top flight this term, with Town, Newcastle United and south-coast side Brighton taking their place.

There will be 12 teams from the southern half of England and Wales in the top flight in 2017/18 and just eight teams from the northern half.

It will be the third successive season where the South has had more teams in the Premier League than the North.

That also means that we’re on course for a sixth successive season where teams from the South win more points than those from the North.

You have to go all the way back to 2011/12 for the last time when the North had more top flight teams than the South when there were 11 teams north of the imaginary border and just nine teams from below it.

The two halves of the country have had the same number of teams in the Premier League as each other for 10 seasons overall including for a six season consecutive spell between 1997/98 and 2002/03.

The South had only had more teams than the North in three of the 20 seasons between the start of the Premier League in 1992/93 and 2011/12.

In fact, the North had more teams than the South for five seasons between 2007/08 and 2011/12.

In the six seasons since then though the South has been on top in five of them with one (2014/15) being evenly split.

The South’s recent dominance over the North is also shown up by the number of points won by teams from the two regions.

In 2016/17 clubs from the South won 148 points more than teams from the North.

A season earlier the gap was a massive 301 points - the largest of any season in the competition’s history.

The South has now won more points than the North in each of the last five seasons.

It hasn’t always been this way though.

The North won more points than the South in each of the first five Premier League seasons including 232 more in 1995/96.

The North has also won more points than the South in 15 seasons to the South’s 10 including in seven successive seasons between 2005/06 and 2011/12.

How we determined who was in the North and South

Since the top flight of English football is made up of teams from both England and Wales we needed a way to split the country in two that was fair to both countries.

In order to do this we took the centre point of their collective land masses and deemed every club south of there to be in the South and every club north of there to be in the North.

This method put Derby and Nottingham just in the North and Birmingham and Leicester in the South.