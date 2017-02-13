Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Rajiv van La Parra is ready to tackle Rotherham United - and do some more overtime in defence.

The Dutchman played an important role in helping restrict Queens Park Rangers to just one goal at Loftus Road on Saturday.

David Wagner’s Town were 2-1 winners, their fourth Championship victory on the trot and ninth in 11 outings.

Goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells helped lift them to third, still six points behind the automatic promotion places.

Town are eight points above Norwich City, who are just outside the play-off places in seventh and have played a game more.

Tuesday-night hosts Rotherham are firmly at the foot of the table, nine points adrift of second-bottom Wigan Athletic and 14 behind Burton Albion, who are currently in the last safety spot.

But they made Town fight for their 2-1 home win back in September, and van La Parra is prepared for another tough test from a side now managed by Paul Warne.

“We worked really hard at QPR and you can see we can win these types of games,” said the 25-year-old.

“I’m really proud of the team and the performance.

“We didn’t have many chances to run at them, they pressed us really well and we were a little bit lucky but you need that sometimes.

“They had a big striker in Matt Smith who won a lot of headers so we had to look to win the second balls.

“But we did well in that respect and that’s one of the main reasons we won.”

Former Wolves man van La Parra, who has played 26 times this term, added: “I’m not used to doing as much as I did defensively.

“But in these type of games the boss asked me for more work. If I can play my part and help the team win points, then I’m happy.

“We knew in the second half they’d put more pressure on us. They scored after 60 minutes so that gave them more confidence to press us.

“But we did well to stop them scoring an equaliser and we did a great job overall.”