It has been the best season in 45 years at Huddersfield Town, and it might get even better if the club can earn promotion to the Premier League.

The season has been fantastic with only a few bumps in the road, and the West Yorkshire side have raised eyebrows from people that had them down for certain relegation at the start of the season.

Town fans will have their own memories from this season which will no doubt be treasured for a long time. However, before the club’s big day, Steven Downes looks back at five fixtures from the regular campaign that fans will never forget.

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Brentford, 06.08.16

One result that may pass many people by in this extraordinary season is the first game of this campaign.

Town had lost 5-1 to Brentford at the John Smith’s Stadium just four months before at the end of the previous season.

The win showed Town had gotten over the bad form at the end of the last campaign and were ready for a fresh start - Elias Kachunga and Kasey Palmer scoring the goals for Town to send the Blue and White army on their way.

Newcastle United 1-2 Huddersfield Town, 13. 08.16

Eventual SkyBet Championship winners Newcastle United didn’t start their home form off in a good way, losing to Town in a game which stunned every supporter in the ground.

Magpie fans couldn’t believe they had lost to a team like Huddersfield Town, meanwhile Town fans were stunned to see their club win at St James’s Park for the first time in over 50 years.

Nahki Wells scored Town’s first, with Dwight Gayle equalising for the home side on the 60th minute, Jack Payne then made Town history by scoring the winning goal with ten minutes of the game left to go.

Huddersfield Town 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion, 02.02.17

Thursday 2nd February will be a day that Town fans will never forget, Tommy Smith (9), Nahki Wells (36) and Elias Kachunga (45 +2:10) scored three first half goals which blew the Seagulls away.

The only blot on the copy book was Tomer Hemed’s goal on the 20th minute mark.

However in what could be described by many fans as Town’s best performance of the season, Brighton had no chance against Town that night.

Huddersfield Town 2-1 Leeds United, 05.02.17

After beating Brighton, Town fans wouldn’t have dreamt it getting any better, however it did, with a win over Leeds United at the John Smith’s Stadium just days later.

Izzy Brown put Town ahead on the 27th minute of the game, with Chris Wood levelling the scores up eight minutes later.

However it was Town centre back Michael Hefele who scored the winner with only two minutes remaining on the clock and put himself into Huddersfield folklore with some fantastic celebrations to boot.

Huddersfield Town 3-0 Norwich City, 05.04.17

Town blew a downbeat Norwich City side out of the water, as three second half goals were scored in magnificent style as Elias Kachunga (66), Aaron Mooy (70) and Nahki Wells (73) found the net in quick succession to put the game to bed.

Town had hit a rough patch, however the win against the Canaries brightened Town fans spirits and gave them hope going into the rest of the season.

