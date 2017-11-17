Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scott Malone is raring to go as Huddersfield Town resume Premier League action at his old stomping ground AFC Bournemouth this weekend.

David Wagner takes his side to the South Coast after a two-week international break which, after the win over West Bromwich Albion, the left-back admits the side really didn’t want to take.

“We’re all raring to go, the recent victories have lifted the mood and self-belief,” said Malone ahead of the Dean Court clash on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

“I don’t think any of us really wanted the break, but it gave us a chance to work on a few things and reflect on what we have done quite well.

“You could say the Manchester United victory were bonus points, but beating West Brom really helped make the John Smith’s Stadium a very hard place to come to.

“We’re quite happy with our points total so far – arguably we could have had a few more but we’re still getting to grips with the Premier League.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And after a slow start following a summer move from Fulham, the 26-year-old believes he is finally finding his feet in West Yorkshire.

“I’ve been a little bit frustrated with myself so far this season on the back of last season and knowing what I can do,” he explained.

“I don’t think I have been as fit and sharp as I could have been, but since the Swansea game, I’ve felt I’ve been able to kick on.”

Malone is hoping to take his current good form into the weekend fixture away at the Cherries, where he spent the 2011/12 campaign after sealing a move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I had a great time there, they’re a great club who play great football – and they’ve done ever so well since I left,” said Malone.

“I’d like to think I made a few friends while at the club, most who are still there as they’ve kept the bulk of the players who were in League One.

“I’m looking forward to going back as I don’t think I have played there in the league since I’ve left.”

Malone’s short stint at Bournemouth, before sealing a move to Millwall, coincided with the beginning of a rapid rise in which Eddie Howe guided the club to back-to-back promotions and Premier League football.

It’s a story, like Huddersfield Town’s own whirlwind last 18 months, which is nothing short of phenomenal, but something not a total shock to the left-back.

“I’m not surprised with what they have gone on to achieve,” remarked Malone.

“New owners came in with quite a bit of money and if you look at the way they won the Championship it was incredible.

“I think it was one of the best performances for any club going up, so it’s not so surprising how well they have done in the Premier League since.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

It was also at Bournemouth where Malone first experienced playing in a more advanced role under then boss Lee Bradbury, going on to score 11 times in League One from a left midfield position.

And although the defender maintains it highlights his attacking prowess, playing permanently at left-back is still his preferred option.

He added: “Of course I can play in that position, but I am a left-back and comfortable there.

“But if the boss ever wants me to play a bit further forward then I think I have shown I can do that.”