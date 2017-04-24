Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sean Scannell believes Huddersfield Town can learn from their mistakes and take advantage of a second chance at securing a SkyBet Championship Play-Off spot.

A win against Fulham on Saturday would have ensured a top six finish but Town crashed to a 4-1 defeat, with three of the goals blamed on individual errors.

Town now have the chance to make amends with victory in their game in hand at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening (kick-off 7.45pm).

Winger Scannell, on as a substitute after a four-month injury lay-off, said: "You have to learn from your mistakes and we will.

"We made a couple of mistakes and got punished for it. We started well but then made the mistakes. After we scored our goal, they stepped it up and made a real game of it."

Despite the result, Scannell was pleased to be back on the field and said: "It was really good. It's been a while!

"I just need to build my fitness up and hopefully then I'll start a game. If the team is doing well I don't mind waiting for a chance. There's a lot of competition in the squad."

Fulham completed a league double over Town after a 5-0 victory at Craven Cottage in October.

Despite conceding nine goals against the Cottagers in two matches, Scannell said the players would relish taking them on again.

"That wasn't a Huddersfield Town performance and we want to play Fulham again because we know we can be better than that," he said.

"You get results like that in football and now it's all about bouncing back."