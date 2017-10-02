Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have set-up a Goal of the Month competition asking supporters to vote for their favourite – even though David Wagner’s men found the net just only once in September.

Despite a fantastic start to life in the Premier League, Laurent Depoitre’s well-taken strike in the clash against Leicester City is the only goal that has been registered for the first-team.

Town’s success so far this campaign has been built on solid defensive foundations with the side only conceding three times in six league games before Harry Kane and Tottenham Hotspur arrived in West Yorkshire on Saturday.

Needless to say Town’s lack of a clinical edge in front of goal has clearly left club officials in a quandary for September’s ‘Goal of the Month’ competition.

However, they have expertly negotiated the problem by including wonder strikes from Academy players Mason O’Malley (Town Under 18s against Nottingham Forest), Danny Kane (Town Under 23s against Crewe Alexandra) and Olly Dyson (Town Under 18s against Nottingham Forest).

For a chance to vote for any of these goals visit Huddersfield Town’s Official Website .