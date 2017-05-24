Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Despite losing to Huddersfield Town in the SkyBet Championship Play-Off semi-final, Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal has signed a new contract at the club.

Carvalhal, 51, whose previous contract was due to expire this summer, had been linked with moves to Norwich City and Porto as speculation over his future gathered pace.

The Owls confirmed the new deal on their official website on Tuesday night but did not disclose the length of his contract with Carvalhal's backroom staff also extending their stay at the club.

The Owls lost out on penalties to Huddersfield Town last week after finishing fourth in the table, falling short in the Play-Offs for the second successive year.

But Carvalhal has helped transform the club in his two seasons at Hillsborough, turning them into genuine promotion contenders since becoming the club's first overseas manager when appointed in June 2015 as a replacement for Stuart Gray.

Meanwhile, Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani has taken full control of Leeds United after buying the remaining 50% of shares held by co-owner Massimo Cellino.

Radrizzani, bought a 50% stake in the SkyBet Championship club through his company Aser Group Holding in January with an option of completing a 100% takeover at the end of the season if the Whites failed to win promotion.

The 42-year-old, who has also become chairman with immediate effect, told the club's official website: "I am delighted to have the opportunity to become a custodian of this great football club.

"The heritage and history of Leeds United attracted me to the club and having spent time at games and at Thorp Arch, I can see that we are ready to move forward to the next level.

"This is a long-term commitment, there is a lot of hard work ahead of us and I am aware of my responsibilities as owner of Leeds United.

"I can assure all supporters that everyone at this club will be doing all we can to build a successful team at Elland Road."