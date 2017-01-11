Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers has been rearranged after both sides' FA Cup victories at the weekend.

Town's victory over Port Vale at the John Smith's Stadium and Wolves shock away win at Premier League Stoke City guaranteed both team's participation in the 4th round of the competition, set for the weekend of January 28-29.

David Wagner's side were scheduled to travel to Molineux for their SkyBet Championship fixture against the Black Country outfit on Saturday, January 28.

However, this fixture has now been rearranged for Tuesday, February 28 (kick-off 7.45pm).

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to travel to Wolves still in the Play-off mix while their hosts will be aiming to continue their resurgence under manager Paul Lambert, who took charge at the club in November.

The last league meeting the two sides at Molineux saw an emphatic 3-0 victory for the home side with former Huddersfield Town loanee Benik Afobe grabbing a brace and Kevin McDonald also on the scoresheet.

This season's John Smith's encounter in August saw Town record a narrow 1-0 win courtesy of a sixth minute goal from former-Wolves old boy Rajiv van La Parra.

No away ticket information has yet to be released for the re-arranged encounter.