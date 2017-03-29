Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town will be backed by a 2,000 strong following at Nottingham Forest as the club have confirmed they have sold their entire away allocation for the fixture.

The SkyBet Championship encounter at the City Ground on Saturday April 8 promises to be an intriguing affair as David Wagner's side continue their push for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

In contrast, Nottingham Forest languish at the wrong end of the table and find themselves currently just one point off the relegation zone.

The encounter comes on the back of a crucial home double-header for Town with Burton Albion (Saturday, April 1) followed by Norwich City four days later (Wednesday, April 5).

Meanwhile, Forest face two away trips ahead of the meeting with Huddersfield Town - at Preston North End on the Saturday, before making a trip to Wolverhampton Wanderers the following Tuesday, April 4.

Unfortunately the match is an all ticket fixture with no pay on the day for Town fans while travel to the game on Town's official travel coaches has also sold out.