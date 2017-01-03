Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It certainly wasn't pretty but Huddersfield Town claimed their fifth victory in six SkyBet Championship games against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium yesterday afternoon.

Nahki Wells ' late winner helped avenge the Latics' 2-1 triumph at the John Smith's Stadium back in November as he pounced on a rebound from an Elias Kachunga shot.

Overall it was a game of few chances as both sides struggled to produce anything of real quality in a game that looked destined to end goalless before the Bermudian's strike.

And many supporters felt the wholesale changes boss David Wagner made to the side that drew with Blackburn Rovers 48 hours earlier was to blame for the lack of quality.

John in Holmfirth said: “Not a very good game with so many changes” while Jordan from Brook added, “Not so keen on the rotation policy.Looked out of sorts but a wins a win.”

However, Mick Craven from Bradford was left 'embarrassed' by the number of changes and performance of the side.

He said: “This was the worst performance of the season by far. To have so many main players out was embarrassing.

"I can't understand why David Wagner put this team out - yes rotate but not seven at once. If it had been the Port Vale game I could understand the logic but it was a game where we could have improved our goal difference ."

Other fans took the line of thinking that all that matters was the result with Kirkheaton's Colin saying “To win ugly and get three points was well worth the trip” while Danny in Outlane added the team looked 'jaded' but it was "great to get the win against a poor Wigan Athletic side.”

A victory despite a poor performance is something that marks sides out for promotion - something that was not lost on Roger from Kirkburton : “That is what is called grinding out a result, and that is just how teams get promoted.

“Every player put a shift in and we may have rode our luck a bit but what a season we are having and what a points haul in the run upto and over the Christmas period!"



Darryl in Essex echoed thoughts on Huddersfield Town's ability to win ugly while also adding he was “very pleased for Jon Gorenc Stankovic as he had a torrid time in the reverse fixture.

David Wagner's men certainly seemed to have learned their lesson from the corresponding fixture at the John Smith's Stadium where two counter-attacking goals undid the side – something that wasn't lost on the fans.

“Oh how this team learns quickly!” Jim in Greetland said, ”Not a great performance but defended well and took the chance when it came and proves Town are a squad together.”

Dave in Holmfirth added “Seven changes shows how much Wagner trusts his squad.”

And although “the squad rotation paid off with Nahki Wells taking one of the limited number of chances to win the game,” according to Chief in Shelley , many still urge David Wagner to go out and sign another forward in the January transfer window.

Tony in Salendine Nook declared “The Wagner revolution marches on. When we sign a new striker there will be no stopping us. Although I would hate Nahki to leave.”