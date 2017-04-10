Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's ticket office looks set for another busy week as 2017/18 season cards and tickets for Friday's home clash against Preston North End both are selling well.

After reporting over 5,000 season cards for next campaign were sold on the first day they went on sale, Thursday March 30, the figure has now reached the 8,000 mark.

According to the club's records, this number includes 2,000 new applications as the town are gripped by the 'Wagner Revolution' around the club with Town currently sitting third in the SkyBet Championship table.

The adult price of £199 come in as one of the cheapest prices in the league, sending shockwaves through the entire football league due to Town's continued pledge to accessible football for all.

The club are aiming to sell 17,000 season tickets for next season, with 15,001 signing up for a seat this campaign.

And what's more, Town will also sell 1,200 season cards in the Chadwick Lawrence Cowshed (South Stand) for the first time, with these tickets being available to current holders on a first come, first served basis.

The price may change depending on the club's divisional status for next season, so fans are encouraged to buy their cards early while renewals have until April 28 to do so before their seats are made available for general sale.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Town's Championship clash at the John Smith's Stadium this Friday, April 14 (3pm kick-off) is also proving popular with over 18,000 already expected to attend the game.

Adult tickets start from just £15 in the Fantastic Media Lower Tier with junior costing only £5 throughout the stadium.

For more information on either Season Card or Preston North End tickets, visit the online Huddersfield Town ticket portal , call 01484 484123 or visit the ticket office (Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm; 9am until kick-off on Saturday matchdays and 9am to noon on Saturday non-match days) .