Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince insists he is desperate to get on the score sheet.

The 25-year-old close season signing from Derby County failed to find the net against Brighton & Hove Albion and hasn’t scored yet for Town in any competitive fixture this campaign.

However, he hit the net in pre-season and believes the goals will eventually come.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“It has been too many shots without a goal and It’s obviously frustrating,” admitted Tom Ince.

“I’m putting myself in good positions to score but, on an individual basis, you want to add goals to your game.

“I know if one comes, then a flurry will come, I’ll take a deflection of any kind of goal at the minute.

“That said it’s about winning games for this team and if I can perform and score goals or not score goals and we win, it’s not a problem.

“I’ll keep working and believing in my ability to score goals and I’ll keep trying and putting myself in positions to score.

“I back my ability to score goals, I got double figures each year before I came here."

Ince impressed as part of the Town side that beat Brighton 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium and the win was important as it put Town back up to 11th position with a five point gap between themselves and the drop zone.

On the performance against Brighton, Ince said: “I thought we were excellent and deserved the win. It should have been more.

“It was a big win for us and now we’ve got to continue this.

“We had to realise this week that we’re in the Premier League, it’s not like the Championship last year where this team was capable of going into every game and dominating.

“You have to realise in the Premier League, you’re not going to get that, you’re going to get spells where you’re going to lose three on the bounce and that’s when you have to be strong as a team to bounce back.

"So there’s no better feeling than to come here today in front of those fans and win.

“You’ve seen our home form and at this level, you have to have good home form to give yourself a chance of achieving anything, it’s a big win and now we move on to the Chelsea game.”

Due to West Ham United beating Chelsea it meant Town were just two points off the three relegation places, however Ince said that the result for the Hammers had no bearing on Town’s victory over Brighton.

He also insists the win over the Seagulls gives them great confidence going into Tuesday night's fixture against the reigning Premier League champions.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Ince continued: “We’re not too bothered, there’s a long way to go in the season and we can only concentrate on ourselves.

“It was a great win and gives us a great boost for Tuesday night.

“I don’t think Chelsea or anyone likes coming to the John Smith’s, the way we get in people’s faces, we stop people playing, we win our tackles, we win our battles, we make it difficult for teams.

“Chelsea have got talent in abundance, we know there are going to be spells in the game where we won’t be on top.

“We feel we can cause any team problems here. We beat Manchester United here, we deserved to beat United, and we ran Manchester City close.

“It’s another challenge, a big, big team coming to the John Smith’s and most of all, we have to enjoy it.

“We’ve worked ever so hard to get here and now it’s about enjoying these moments, if we cause an upset, then great.”

Ince also praised his attacking partner Steve Mounié who grabbed both goals for Town to get the win over Brighton.

He insists Town’s record buy deserves to get his goals, and is hoping the Benin international can kick on from here.

Ince added: “It’s been great for Steve, he’s found it difficult after Laurent Depoitre came in and did so well.

“He’s had to bide his time and work hard in training, it’s great when you have a striker who can come in and put in a shift for the team.

“He’s a big physical presence and when he can put the ball in the back of the net, it gives the whole team a lift.”