Tommy Smith is expected to be fully fit for Huddersfield Town's pre-season training ahead of the club's first-ever Premier League campaign.

The full-back suffered a small fracture to a bone in his foot in the 88th minute of the club's historic SkyBet Championship Play-Off final win over Reading FC last Monday.

The 25-year-old, a virtual ever-present throughout the season, was forced off after the tackle from Royals forward Yann Kermorgant, in a game Town went on to win 4-3 on penalties.

However, speaking immediately after the Wembley win, Smith was more than happy to take the short-term pain for the long-term gain of promotion to the Premier League.

“My foot is in a boot which is unfortunate, but at this minute I really couldn't care less,” Tommy Smith said.

“The feeling of what I have just witnessed outside takes away anything that has happened to me.

“I'm delighted for the lads, for the club, for the chairman, the fans, everyone involved - what we've done today is a massive achievement."

Although leaving the stadium on crutches, his recovery is already well under way with Smith expected to return to full training during the early stages of the pre-season build-up.

As previously confirmed, other long-term casualties Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stanković (both knee) are also progressing well in their rehabiliation.