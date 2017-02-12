Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Honest David Wagner has set his sights on victory at Rotherham United tomorrow after admitting Huddersfield Town got lucky to clinch a first-ever league win at Queens Park Rangers.

However he could have to cope without Jonathan Hogg at the New York Stadium after the key midfielder was forced off with a groin injury.

First-half goals from Izzy Brown and Nahki Wells were the key at Loftus Road, where the hosts replied through Luke Freeman and forced Wagner’s side to work hard for a 2-1 triumph in their 13th league visit to the West London venue.

It was a fourth straight win and ninth in 11 in the league which moved Town up to third, and Wagner said: “We were lucky but of course we’ll take the three points and move on to Rotherham.

“We were on our best in terms of the fighting and working attitude and how we tried to defend as a group, but I have to be honest and say I think we were lucky to get this win.

“QPR were very good, very aggressive and created moments over the wings.

“Our goalkeeper Danny Ward was outstanding and by miles the best player on the pitch. This says everything.”

Wagner added: “We should not forget we scored two wonderful goals and created other opportunities.

“In the first half I liked our transition game, which we had talked about using.

“In the second half we didn’t keep the ball as well and were never able to stop their pressure.

“But QPR deserved more than they got.

“Sometimes you have to play such games.

“It is easy to win when you are on your best in terms of handling the ball, not so easy when you aren’t.”

Town are assessing the extend of the problem which forced Hogg off after 20 minutes and Wagner added: “Hopefully he went off early enough to limit how serious the injury was,.

“Chris Schindler has a cut on his head, but should be okay.”

QPR are without a win in five outings and just five points above the drop zone, but manager Ian Holloway insisted: “I saw enough out there to convince me that we are a good group.

“We’re disappointed to lose again, but if we keep playing like that’ll we’ll be fine.

“We let the first goal in almost out of nothing and then, before you know it, it’s two. We had a mountain to climb but I was delighted with the lads’ effort.”