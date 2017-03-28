Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's trip to Nottingham Forest is heading for a sellout crowd in the away end.

The Terriers were given an allocation of 2,000 at the City Ground and - as of 10am today - there were just 50 tickets left.

The match is an all ticket fixture for Town fans, with adult tickets coming in at £26.

Over 65s will pay £18 for their tickets, while under 18s and under 12s will pay £14 and £7 repsectively.

The club is also putting on official supporters coaches, which will leave PPG Canalside at 11.45am - with seats costing £14.50 per person.

To make sure you get your ticket for the Championship clash, visit the ticket office or purchase them online here .

There are also still tickets left for Town's home match against Burton Albion this weekend, which can be bought from the same outlets.