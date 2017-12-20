Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s away game against Southampton FC this weekend could be the Premier League fixture for goal-hungry Terriers fans.

Town have played the Saints away 12 times over the years with a total of 43 goals being scored in those games which works out at an average of 3.6 per encounter.

And, according to the latest Trinity Mirror Data Unit research, that makes the clash as the top scoring fixture involving Huddersfield Town and any other current Premier League side.

Surprisingly, considering the 10-1 defeat at the hand of Manchester City back in 1987, clashes against the blue half of Manchester could be the ones to avoid for goals.

An average of just two goals a game have been scored in that fixture historically, making it Town's least prolific matchup.

All figures are taken from 11v11.com and are for all competitions with the top 10 fixtures in the whole of the Premier League below....



Fixture: Average goals scored

Everton v Bournemouth: 5.5

Manchester City v Bournemouth: 4.2

Bournemouth v Arsenal: 4

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford: 4

Watford v Everton: 3.9

Chelsea v Watford: 3.8

Everton v Leicester City: 3.8

Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City: 3.8

West Ham United v Bournemouth: 3.8

Liverpool v Swansea City: 3.7

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley: 3.7

Watford v Arsenal: 3.7