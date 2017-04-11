Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town's final two SkyBet Championship away trips of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers and Birmingham City are set to go on sale.

David Wagner's men face Wolves at Molineux on Tuesday, April 25 (7.45pm kick-off) before playing midlands rivals Birmingham City at St Andrews the following Saturday, April 29 (3pm kick-off).

The game against Wolverhampton Wanderers is a rescheduled fixture from January due to Town's FA Cup fourth round tie against Rochdale at Spotland.

Tickets for the encounter go on tiered sale from 6pm tonight with the club having an initial allocation of 1,437 tickets available for the Steve Bull Stand Lower Tier.

The game is an all ticket clash priced at £30 for adults, £15 over-65s and under-21s, £12 for under-17s and £10 for under-12s.

Season card holders can purchase online from tonight before being available for purchase at the ticket office from 9am on Thursday, April 13 with any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Wednesday April 19 from 9am.

Meanwhile, the following Saturday's trip to Birmingham City also goes on tiered sale to season card holders online from 6pm tonight and then the ticket office on Thursday, April 20 from 9am.

Any remaining tickets will go on general sale on Monday April 24 (from 9am) with the club having an allocation of 2,800 tickets available.

This all ticket fixture is priced at £20 for adults, £15 over-65s and full-time students, £10 for 13-18 year olds and £5 for under-13s.

Travel to both games is also available via Huddersfield Town’s official travel coaches with the away fixtures seeing the culmination of eight Championship matches in April, with their longest break in the month lasting just five days.