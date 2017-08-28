Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Midfielder Danny Williams reckons Huddersfield Town have already proven they can hold their own in the Premier League this season.

Just three unbeaten games into an historic campaign and Williams believes the 'underdog' tag suits Town down to the ground.

With two wins and a draw Town have yet to concede a goal and the players have taken the step up into the top flight in their stride.

Williams said: "No disrespect to the Championship because it has some great teams and players in it but Premier League teams usually punish you if you make a mistake, you have to be switched on all game, I think that's the biggest difference.

"At the end of the day if you have a game plan, a togetherness which we have in this group, then I think you can achieve a lot. I would say they are the two things I have learnt so far.

"Sometimes it helps going into a season as the underdogs, and thinking you have nothing to lose. However we know we haven't just come to play in this league for one season.

"We aren't just visiting the league and then going away. Every player wants to show that hunger they have, because they haven't played at this level before, and so they want to show what they can do."

On the entertaining goalless draw with Southampton, Williams said: "I think it will be one of the better 0-0s we'll see this season.

"First half we had the slight advantage with chances. However they did have that one chance with Nathan Redmond, who put it wide.

"I think in the end we can be happy because we created chances and defended well. An example was Tommy Smith clearing the ball off of the line brilliantly, that helped us gain the point.

"Some people might think we'll be disappointed with a 0-0 draw, but we'd have taken that before the game and I think we can build on that performance.

"The players showed great team spirit, and that's why it's special to play in this team.

"Obviously you want to try and finish those chances off, especially against a team like Southampton. If you don't, with the quality they have, they can punish you."

Williams spoke in glowing terms about the atmosphere created by the Town fans in the John Smith's Stadium, insisting he can see a huge improvement from when he played there for Reading in previous seasons.

He said: "It's fun to play in front of such an amazing crowd every week. That motivates you as a player here. When you have great fans like we do, they can make a difference and really push you.

"I played against Town for a few years back in the Championship, and I have played against this club when it wasn't in great shape, when they were struggling and fighting against relegation.

"Obviously now it's totally different with everyone being happy. I think they are still in dreamland the fans, but they have to realise it's reality. We can hurt teams like we have shown already."