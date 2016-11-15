Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Hawks have completed their annual boot camp ahead of their 2016/2017 season in Division 2A of the BUCS league for American Football.

With a new head coach, a new mentality and their eyes set on reaching Division 1, Huddersfield Hawks have had a great start to preseason training.

With a chance to learn and improve their skills under new leadership, the Hawks have really hit the ground running this year.

Boasting a great turn out at their 'rookie sessions' at the start of the academic year, it is becoming more evident that American football is definitely a sport to watch out for in the UK in the coming years.

Following a rough few seasons, the Huddersfield Hawks have appointed Paul Wake as their head coach for the 2016/2017 season with the new man putting an emphasis on team values and how each individual has an equal role within the team.

We asked the new boss his opinions on boot camps and what effect this can have on a team.

He said: “Boot Camps are an excellent way to prepare the squad for the coming season.

"We kick off at home against the University of Leicester team. With over 80 university teams we will really have to hit the ground running to make an impact this year.

"This weekend gave us an opportunity to assess our student-athletes and put them under pressure with 6am starts and multiple training sessions - though we always make sure there is time for the squad to bond together and enjoy themselves.”

Coach Wake and the rest of the management team travelled down with the squad to host the annual boot camp in South Elmsall.

The side trained at the local Minsthorpe Community college, where they were very understanding about the fitness program and made the club feel welcome whilst using their facilities.

Training on both the 3G pitch as well as the football field, the facilities on offer were a vast improvement than previous years.

This allowed the coaches and players to run through their sets efficiently and spend the time improving and fine tuning their skills.

The Huddersfield Hawks were welcomed by the Oasis Church as for the weekend, with their Pastor, Ian Jackson, allowing the side to use their facilities and making the Hawks feel at home during their time there.

Pastor Ian said: “The gentlemen from the University of Huddersfield American Football represented the University impeccably.

"They were courteous, polite and extremely helpful, and are a credit to their coaches and to the University.

"The Oasis Church in South Elmsall were very impressed by the American football players from University of Huddersfield, and can be assured of our support in the future.

"It was an honour to provide accommodation and to serve the Hawks during their time here, and we are more than willing to have them again in the future.”