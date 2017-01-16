Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

YMCA’s Under 12 squad are on the way to breaking Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten streak, having gone 31 games without defeat.

The Laund Hill side are unbeaten in 31 Macron Huddersfield Junior League matches, stretching back to last season’s Under 11 competition, after winning 5-1 at Howden Clough.

This was a 26th victory in that sequence and they are second to Dewsbury Rangers in Division Three, four points behind with a game in hand.

YM are managed by Michael Batley, Chris Rushforth, Andrew Wood and Rocky Jalota and sponsored by Playworld at Marsh.

YMCA are certainly in a competitive section in the league as the two teams chasing them were both big winners.

Third placed Drighlington notched a 7-1 home win over Wyke Wanderers, while fourth in the table Cumberworth were involved in a nine-goal thriller beating Thornhill United 5-4.

And mid-table Dalton Dynanoes were also winners at home as they defeated Rastrick Rangers 4-1.

Honley are on the march in the League’s Under 12 Cup as they powered into the next round with a 10-1 home win over Linthwaite.