Huddersfield Town will host Hull City in the FA Youth Cup fourth round - if they can get past AFC Wimbledon.

Tony Carss’ side, in Professional Development League action against Birmingham City at PPG Canalside this Saturday (12.00), face the Dons in round three next Saturday, December 17.

The tie is at the John Smith’s Stadium and kicks off at 2.30.

Admission is £4 adults and £2 concessions (over 60s and under 18s), with the North end of the Revell Ward Stand lower tier open.

Hull are PDL rivals of Town.

Town reached the Youth Cup final in 1974, losing to Tottenham Hotspur over two legs.