Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s Under 18 side scored an emphatic 6-0 victory over Hull City.

Town were impressive at PPG Canalside in the Professional Development League two North game, with Cedwyn Scott scoring a hat trick.

Scott opened the scoring on eight minutes when a low free kick was whipped into the box couldn’t be cleared by the Hull defence, allowing Scott the chance to volley home.

Hull started to then get into the game and Town keeper Ryan Schofield pull off one great save to keep the visitors at bay.

Having weathered the storm Town took full control, dominating the midfield with Isaac Marriott playing an influential role.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans in fine voice against Birmingham City Share this video Watch Next

Town and Scott then doubled their tally after 30 minutes, Scott turning in the box and his shot struck the post before going into the net.

Town stepped up their dominance in the second half, Dom Tear showing his class and he made it 3-0 to Town just two minutes into the second period.

Scott grabbed his hat trick goal on 57 minutes, rising highest in the box to head home.

Tear then scored his second, calmly tapping home from close range after a flowing Town move.

Striker Denilson Carvalho grabbed the sixth goal, running diagonally into the box and shooting low into the right hand corner.

Town’s Under 18s boss Tony Carss said: “I thought the players did excellent, they played with real intensity and quality.

“The goals that we scored were really good, Cedwyn did really well up front for us and I was pleased he got his hat trick.

“However, all the players deserve credit for how well they played, we moved the ball quicker today and played through the lines which we have talked about for the last few weeks.”

After some testing weeks Carss’ side has got back on track with an away win at Crewe Alexandra preceding the win against Hull, and Carss added: “It has been a tough few weeks, however we have to take confidence from the last two performances.

“Winning games breeds confidence and it also means we can go into the next few weeks with some good form behind us.”

Next up for Carss side is a Yorkshire derby with Barnsley, a team one place and one point behind Town.

“We know that it will be a tough game, however every game in this league is challenging. We will work hard in training once again in the week,” he said.

“We will work on the things that didn’t quite go right against Hull and see what we can improve on for the game against Barnsley.”