Huddersfield Town's head of goalkeeping Paul Clements believes Jonas Lossl is hungry to get better and better in a Town shirt.

The goalkeeper has had a flying start to his Town career, keeping three clean sheets in his first three Premier League fixtures and only being beaten after 371 minutes of top-flight football.

But the "hungry" Dane wants more, according to his keeping coach, who made the step up to head of the department over the summer.

On Town's Mainz loanee, 'Clem' told BBC Radio Leeds: "Jonas is a great guy and he didn't have a great season last year if we're honest.

"But that's what the manager likes - players who are hungry and have a point to prove.

"So him having to come in and surpass what Wardy did obviously gave him that extra motivation.

"The only thing I can say about Jonas really is that every day on the training ground he wants to get better.

"He's 28-years-old and some goalkeepers can say 'I know how to play, I've done this, I've done that, this is the way I've done it so this is the way I want to do it', but he's took on board everything that we have suggested and he has just gone from strength to strength.

"And he wants more - he's hungry.

"If you read his programme notes on Saturday you'll see it - he just wants more and he wants to get better.

"He's obviously got that rapport with the fans now - he loves the fans and the fans love him - and hopefully that will continue because he's doing really well."