Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town owner Dean Hoyle and head coach David Wagner reflect on the Terriers' incredible promotion to the Premier League in the club's 2016/17 season review DVD now available to fans.

Town sealed a spot in the top flight for the first time in 45 years last season with a play-off final victory over Reading at Wembley in May, and the club have commemorated the achievement with a DVD reviewing the remarkable season.

The video features behind-the-scenes footage of Town at Wembley as well as exclusive interviews with the owner and head coach, who reflect on the Terriers' astonishing achievement.

On Town's promotion, Hoyle says: "Dreams really do come true.

"Those that work the hardest, I believe, have the most luck.

"Fortune favours the brave.

"But for me individually, I never thought I would ever see Huddersfield Town as a Premiership club.

"I think there were so many supporters who also felt the same, but believe you me we are.

"Dreams really do come true and this is our time."

And head coach Wagner adds: "We made the unrealistic realistic. We made the impossible possible.

"This is what the players have done in the last season and this is for sure something extraordinary - something very, very special, which you are not able to really explain in details why this happened.

"You can only give reasons - and there were so many reasons which came together to make it possible for the players to make the unrealistic realistic."

To watch all the spine-tingling footage, you can buy the "We are Premier League" season review DVD online and at the Huddersfield Town megastore for £18.