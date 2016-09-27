Login Register
"I think I'll even celebrate if he scores an own goal tonight": Huddersfield Town fans react to Michael Hefele's first league start

  • By

There's been lots of love for the big German on Twitter

Michael Hefele celebrates his late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa

Michael Hefele has fast become a fan favourite at the John Smith's Stadium since joining from Dynamo Dresden over the summer.

And on Monday Town boss David Wagner confirmed the big German would get his first league start for the Terriers against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

The news quickly filtered through to Town fans on social media, with many of the Town faithful ecstatic that they would finally see the eccentric centre-half for longer than 10 minutes.

WATCH: David Wagner ahead of the Huddersfield Town v Rotherham match

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner preview his sides clash against Rotherham
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Hefele has already notched his first goal for Town, scoring the all-important equaliser at Villa Park last month, but has had to settle for a spot on the bench in recent weeks.

But with Mark Hudson suspended for the Rotherham clash, Hefele will now get his chance.

Most Town fans were over the moon to hear the cult figure would be starting against the Millers...

Some greeted the news with some classic Town pessimism...

And others went straight to the bookies!

