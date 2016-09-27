Michael Hefele has fast become a fan favourite at the John Smith's Stadium since joining from Dynamo Dresden over the summer.
And on Monday Town boss David Wagner confirmed the big German would get his first league start for the Terriers against Rotherham on Tuesday night.
The news quickly filtered through to Town fans on social media, with many of the Town faithful ecstatic that they would finally see the eccentric centre-half for longer than 10 minutes.
WATCH: David Wagner ahead of the Huddersfield Town v Rotherham match
Hefele has already notched his first goal for Town, scoring the all-important equaliser at Villa Park last month, but has had to settle for a spot on the bench in recent weeks.
But with Mark Hudson suspended for the Rotherham clash, Hefele will now get his chance.
Most Town fans were over the moon to hear the cult figure would be starting against the Millers...
TEAM NEWS #HTAFC #HEF44 pic.twitter.com/v8EbtNTkZa https://t.co/09aDAcjwvi— TFS Huddersfield (@TFS_HuddTown) September 27, 2016
All the way in Kuwait, I'm going to stay up late, wear my #hef44 t-shirt and tune into the game @htafcdotcom #htafc #utt @michaelhefele— PQ (@MrPQ) September 27, 2016
Looking forward to the first game under the lights and @Tareiq395 @michaelhefele home starts #htafc #UTT #NSL— David Jackson (@DavidJa40692959) September 27, 2016
Happy hef day #htafc xxxx— Danny Greenwood (@DannyHTFC) September 27, 2016
DU DU DU DU DU @michaelhefele starting tonight tonight's going to be a clean sheet #htafc— Gaulty III (@gaulty9) September 27, 2016
I think I'll even celebrate if Hefele scores an own goal tonight— Ashley Heppenstall (@heppy_98) September 27, 2016
Some greeted the news with some classic Town pessimism...
Looking forward to the game tonight. Can't wait to see what the heff is about. Just hope he can stay calm enough to defend lol #htafc— Gregg Ormondroyd (@papaG86) September 27, 2016
Imagine if Hefele gets injured in the warm up tomorrow #htafc— Joseph (@JosephWormald31) September 26, 2016
Watch Hefele score an own goal and get sent off now #HTAFC— JPB (@_brookyy37) September 26, 2016
Hefele's gonna be so bad, aint he #htafc— Dominic White (@domwhite8) September 26, 2016
And others went straight to the bookies!
1st goal scorer tomorrow night ? #htafc pic.twitter.com/sLaBIJzTcz— Andy (@andyhtfc) September 26, 2016
One of these will come in tonight! #htafc pic.twitter.com/7whG38POYG— Lewis (@Lewismaynard9) September 27, 2016
@michaelhefele make it happen #htafc pic.twitter.com/E23wY964jO— Lewis (@Lewismaynard9) September 27, 2016