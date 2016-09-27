Michael Hefele celebrates his late equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa

Michael Hefele has fast become a fan favourite at the John Smith's Stadium since joining from Dynamo Dresden over the summer.

And on Monday Town boss David Wagner confirmed the big German would get his first league start for the Terriers against Rotherham on Tuesday night.

The news quickly filtered through to Town fans on social media, with many of the Town faithful ecstatic that they would finally see the eccentric centre-half for longer than 10 minutes.

WATCH: David Wagner ahead of the Huddersfield Town v Rotherham match

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Hefele has already notched his first goal for Town, scoring the all-important equaliser at Villa Park last month, but has had to settle for a spot on the bench in recent weeks.

But with Mark Hudson suspended for the Rotherham clash, Hefele will now get his chance.

Most Town fans were over the moon to hear the cult figure would be starting against the Millers...

Happy hef day #htafc xxxx — Danny Greenwood (@DannyHTFC) September 27, 2016

DU DU DU DU DU @michaelhefele starting tonight tonight's going to be a clean sheet #htafc — Gaulty III (@gaulty9) September 27, 2016

I think I'll even celebrate if Hefele scores an own goal tonight — Ashley Heppenstall (@heppy_98) September 27, 2016

Some greeted the news with some classic Town pessimism...

Looking forward to the game tonight. Can't wait to see what the heff is about. Just hope he can stay calm enough to defend lol #htafc — Gregg Ormondroyd (@papaG86) September 27, 2016

Imagine if Hefele gets injured in the warm up tomorrow #htafc — Joseph (@JosephWormald31) September 26, 2016

Watch Hefele score an own goal and get sent off now #HTAFC — JPB (@_brookyy37) September 26, 2016

Hefele's gonna be so bad, aint he #htafc — Dominic White (@domwhite8) September 26, 2016

And others went straight to the bookies!