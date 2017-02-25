Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brighton and Hove Albion winger Anthony Knockaert claims the pressure is on Huddersfield Town, not the Seagulls ahead of the Championship run-in.

Brighton sit in second place, four points ahead of the in-form Terriers and the Frenchman believes it is all about league position with 14 matches of the season left.

Town can close the gap to a solitary point with a win at Barnsley tomorrow, with Brighton hosting Reading in the day's late kick off.

But Knockaert insists it is Town who are under pressure, not Chris Hughton's side.

He told The Argus: “There’s not one footballer who can say he doesn’t watch the table. That would be strange.

“Of course we look at the table, but it doesn’t put any pressure on us because we are in a good position. I would be scared to watch the table if I was Huddersfield or Reading now. I would be like ‘Aagh, we have to do this’, but not us.

“If we continue to win games and do what we did in the past, there is no reason we won’t be there at the end.

"They have to win a lot of games to catch us. It’s not just about two games, because we have to lose two games and they [Town] have to win two games to catch us.

"We are in a good position. They are in not a bad position, but a position where there’s no guarantee they will keep winning.”