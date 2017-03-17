Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ian Holloway has admitted he would "never live down" his prediction that Huddersfield Town would be relegated this season.

Instead of facing the drop, David Wagner's side are mixing it at the top of the Championship, pushing Newcastle United and Brighton for the second automatic promotion spot.

Ahead of the season, Holloway told Sky Sports: “I haven’t seen much progression from the club during the back end of last season.

“David Wagner is pretty inexperienced and if results turn, then they may struggle to turn things around.”

But the German head coach has proven his Championship credentials in turning a struggling side into genuine promotion contenders.

Wagner offered Holloway his "best regards" before his high-flying Terriers visited QPR last month, and the Rangers boss knows he'll never live the prediction down.

He told Talksport: "I’m never going to live it down, I put them in the bottom three in my predictions [for Sky Sports], but they’ve been absolutely magnificent."