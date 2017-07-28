Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Queens Park Rangers are keen to follow the example Huddersfield Town set in the transfer market last summer.

Town brought in 14 players in the summer window last year, with centre-back Christopher Schindler becoming the club's record signing by joining the Terriers from 1860 Munich for £1.8m.

Despite the arrivals, Town were infamously predicted to be relegated at the start of the season by now QPR boss Ian Holloway.

Town defied the odds however and sealed promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs, beating Sheffield Wednesday and Reading on their way to the promised land.

And in an ironic twist of fate, Town have now become the club Holloway's QPR are aiming to emulate in the Championship this season.

Director of football Les Ferdinand highlighted Town as an example of how Rangers could be successful in the second tier without breaking the bank in the transfer market.

He told Get West London: "It's gone okay [pre-season]. Ollie (Ian Holloway) took the boys to Portugal and we had a week out there training. We've played a few games behind closed doors and went to Germany and had a good game out there. It's been good preparation for the start of the season.

"It certainly is open [the Championship]. The experiences I've had from being in here are the teams who have spent a load of money don't go up. Look at Huddersfield. It's about finding the right players and blending them in."