David Wagner hasn’t ruled out using Ian Holloway’s prediction that Huddersfield Town would be relegated this season as a motivational tool ahead of the clash with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Holloway was working as a pundit for Sky when he tipped Town, Brentford and Rotherham United to go down from the Championship as the campaign loomed.

Now the much-travelled 53-year-old is in charge at Rangers - who are just six points above the drop zone.

Town, in contrast, are up in fourth place, six points behind the automatic promotion spots.

They are seeking a ninth win in 11 league games at Loftus Road, where Holloway succeeded Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink in November.

Asked whether he would be mentioning the pre-season prediction, Wagner smiled “Not to him - maybe to my players!”

The German added: “I haven’t met him before, just heard a few sentences from him.

“With our last result we avoided getting relegated, so best regards to him!

“To be fair, giving an opinion was part of the job he had, and you have to be strong enough to say it and say why you have it.”

Holloway, who previous managed Rangers between 2001-06 and has also bossed Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle, Leicester City, Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall, backed up his Town prediction by saying he saw “no progression from the club during the back end of last season”.

Wagner continued: “Obviously he wasn’t right when he spoke about us.”