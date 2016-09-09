Ignore the table - Leeds United will provide a tough test for Huddersfield Town

Four days and two tough trips to test early Championship leaders Huddersfield Town’s credentials.

David Wagner’s side went into the international break buoyed by four wins and a draw in their opening five games.

WATCH: David Wagner is Sky Bet manager of the month for August

They emerge from it defending a two-point lead at the summit at Leeds United on Saturday and seeking the win which would clinch a best-ever start to a season in the club’s 108-year history.

Then it’s Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday, and it’s going to be intriguing to see how the table looks going into the home clash with Queens Park Rangers next Saturday.

While Brighton, who host Brentford on Saturday, are eighth, Leeds are fourth-bottom.

It’s been a tough start for manager Garry Monk, whose side have lost three times in the league.

Already there are question marks against his future at Elland Road.

And given owner Massimo Cellino’s record of hiring and firing (there have been seven bosses in two and half years) it might not be an exaggeration to say the former Swansea City chief’s tenure could hinge on the home double header against Town and Blackburn Rovers, who visit on Tuesday.

Many argue Town’s 4-1 triumph at Leeds in March was the beginning of the end for Monk’s predecessor Steve Evans, under whom the Whites finished 13th last season.

It certainly ranks among David Wagner’s top wins as Town head coach.

But this is another season and two much-changed teams.

Wagner, who watched Town lose 3-0 at home to Leeds two days before his official appointment last November, has made 13 signings.

Meanwhile the acquisition of Republic of Ireland midfielder Eunan O’Kane from Bournemouth was the 11th Elland Road recruit since the end of last season.

Leeds might have been beaten by Queens Park Rangers, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest.

But their 2-0 win at Sheffield Wednesday provided a warning to the rest of the second tier.

It’s not the first time this term that Town have faced successive away games.

The visits to Newcastle United and Aston Villa yielded four points, boosted confidence and illustrated Town’s fitness and resilience.

Those qualities will almost certainly be needed at both Elland Road and the Amex Stadium.