I'm here for the season says Huddersfield Town ace

Nahki Wells says there is no need for Huddersfield Town fans to worry about him leaving during the January transfer window.

There was plenty of talk about the Bermudian during the build-up to last month’s deadline, with a string of rival clubs said to be interested.

WATCH: Football Writer Doug Thomson on Town's pre-Leeds press conference

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

However Wells, who is preparing for Saturday’s big derby at Leeds United, said it was never a distraction, and insists he will spend the full season with the current Championship leaders.

“You are always going to get talk, that’s just football,” said the 26-year-old former Bradford City man, who joined for £1.3m in January 2014 and is under contract to 2018.

“Hopefully you get an idea of how serious it is, and it’s never been enough to sway my head.”

Town’s top scorer for the last two seasons (14 in 2014/15 and 18 last time around) added: “Now I want to focus on getting better and helping the team carry on the way we have started.

“I’m not even Town’s number-one striker at the moment - Elias (Kachunga) has the shirt.

“I have to focus on working as hard as I can to get it back.

“I am here for the season, that’s for sure, and I am happy with that.

“I want to do better than last season and be a part of what possibly could be something great here.”