Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

"I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand

  • By

The QPR director of football on former Town man Joel Lynch

Les Ferdinand

Huddersfield Town do not train as hard as Queens Park Rangers, according to QPR director of football Les Ferdinand.

The Hoops' bought centre-back Joel Lynch from Town for an undisclosed fee, but the defender is yet to make a league appearance for QPR after picking up an abdominal strain in the EFL Cup victory over Swindon.

Lynch also suffered a string of injuries in pre-season, and the former Newcastle United and Tottenham striker believes Rangers' tougher training programme may be to blame for Lynch's knocks.

WATCH: A bitesize guide to the Huddersfield Town v QPR clash this weekend

Huddersfield Town v QPR: YOUR bitesize guide to this weekend's Championship clash
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

On Lynch, Ferdinand told Get West London: “He has settled in pretty well. We work very hard here – the manager works the team very hard and that takes a bit of getting used to and sometimes people get knock backs to get to where they need to be and unfortunately Joel has suffered that.

“I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here. He's just getting used to the regime and sometimes people pick up little knocks and those encounters.”

Huddersfield Town latest

Brighton v Town: Five Things We Learned Town Ticket Offer for QPR Clash David Wagner Looks To QPR Clash Town v QPR: Pick Your Team
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Recently Published

Character the key for Huddersfield Town ahead of QPR clash

Tommy Smith says team ready to respond to first defeat

Previous Articles

It's all about the response as Huddersfield Town tackle QPR

Football Writer Doug Thomson has his say on the next fixture

Related Tags

People
Joel Lynch
Teams
Queens Park Rangers FC
Huddersfield Town FC

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Joel Lynch
    "I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here" - Les Ferdinand
  2. Huddersfield Town FC
    The Huddersfield Town players have bought in to Wagner's philosophy - what the Opta stats reveal about Championship leaders
  3. Queens Park Rangers FC
    Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers: A Hoops perspective
  4. Dale Tempest
    Great chance for Huddersfield Town to put down a marker against QPR says Skybet chief Dale Tempest
  5. Huddersfield Town FC
    David Wagner believes fan power can help drive Huddersfield Town to victory over QPR

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent