Huddersfield Town do not train as hard as Queens Park Rangers, according to QPR director of football Les Ferdinand.

The Hoops' bought centre-back Joel Lynch from Town for an undisclosed fee, but the defender is yet to make a league appearance for QPR after picking up an abdominal strain in the EFL Cup victory over Swindon.

Lynch also suffered a string of injuries in pre-season, and the former Newcastle United and Tottenham striker believes Rangers' tougher training programme may be to blame for Lynch's knocks.

On Lynch, Ferdinand told Get West London: “He has settled in pretty well. We work very hard here – the manager works the team very hard and that takes a bit of getting used to and sometimes people get knock backs to get to where they need to be and unfortunately Joel has suffered that.

“I'm not saying they didn't train hard at Huddersfield, but perhaps not as hard as we train here. He's just getting used to the regime and sometimes people pick up little knocks and those encounters.”