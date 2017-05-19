Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town have sold more than 20,000 tickets for the play-off final at Wembley, despite tickets only going on sale at 8am this morning.

The tickets have been selling well all day, with Town fans desperate to see their side take to the hallowed earth for the first time since the 2012 League One play-off final against Sheffield United.

The Terriers face Reading FC at the national stadium on Monday, May 29 with a place in English football's top tier up for grabs.

The spot in the Premier League is worth as much as £200m for the winning side, with the loser having to settle for another season in the Championship.

Town have been given an allocation of 38,328 for the final with tickets currently available on a limited basis.

Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster for season card holders, Blue and White Foundation Members and Patrons, but have not yet been released on general sale.

Those who don't fall into the above categories can purchase their ticket from 8am on Sunday, May 21.