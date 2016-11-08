Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Managerial changes at FC Ingolstadt will have no effect on Huddersfield Town’s ability to sign Elias Kachunga.

The Championship club’s six-goal top scorer is currently on a season-long loan from the Bundesliga strugglers.

The deal for the former Germany Under 21 international includes an option for Town to make it permanent after the end of the current campaign.

And head coach David Wagner, whose side are third in the table, has already said he is keen to keep the Cologne-born 24-year-old at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Ingolstadt were said to have former Borussia Dortmund reserve coach Wagner in their sights after sacking Markus Kauczinski in the wake of Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Augsburg.

But Town are relaxed over the situation and Michael Henke has now been made interim coach of the Bavarian club.

Meanwhile Town football operations chief Stuart Webber has confirmed the option to sign Kachunga permanently cannot be withdrawn.

The versatile former Borussia Monchengladbach youth player has been a big hit in England.

He has started all 17 of Town’s league and cup games and scored in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City.

Sky Sports pundit Ian Holloway has named him in his Championship select side of the season so far.

After Monchengladbach loaned Kachunga to Osnabruck, Hertha Berlin and Paderborn, whom he helped win promotion to the Bundesliga, he joined the latter for £225,000 in 2014.

Ingolstadt paid a club-record £1.1m for him during the 2015 close-season.

He was handed a contract to 2019, but has struggled to settle.

And long-time admirer Wagner was more than happy to make his move in June.