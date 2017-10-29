Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool yesterday as Jurgen Klopp overcame good friend David Wagner at Anfield.

But that wasn't the only sub-plot to the encounter as Dutch winger Rajiv Van La Parra also came up against his half-brother Georginio Wijnaldum.

The ex-Newcastle United midfielder netted the final goal of the game as the Reds secured all three points, but Van La Parra is determined to get one back on Wijnaldum in the pair's next meeting.

Here's what the Town man had to say on the family affair and everything else following the Terriers' defeat on Merseyside.

Van La Parra on... his injury

"It was not too bad.

"I think I maybe could have played on, but the way we play it was asking too much - especially defensively - so I thought the best thing to do is let someone come on who is fresher to do this work.

"It's really intensive what we have to do so with a little bit of pain I think I would let the team down.

"It's what's better for me to take this decision to come off.

"It was hard for me but sometimes you have to be honest with yourself of course and it's better to come off and someone else who is fresher to do the job than you do this job not 100 percent."

Van La Parra on... coming off

"I think you could see when I came off I was really disappointed.

"But for me it was the best thing to do and I think, at the end, maybe because I was starting the game well I think I maybe wouldn't have ended it well.

"So I think it was best for me to come off."

Van La Parra on... availability for West Brom next week

"Yeah, it's nothing major but I think for this game against such a big team who put a lot of pressure on us in a game where you have to defend more than normal it wasfor me too much to keep going on."

Van La Parra on... Anfield

"It was good.

"I think the atmosphere was good and the way we played was not too bad.

"I think we had the crowd still and I think that was a good job from us because they put some pressure on the team as well.

"With every mistake they made the crowd was on them a little bit and that's what we did really well in the first half.

"And after the second half they scored an early goal so it was easier for them to play out the game."

Van La Parra on... half-brother Georginio Wijnaldum

"There was a little bit [of talk before then game], but not too much.

"We already played against each other in Holland so it was nothing new - only on the Premier League level.

"It was nice.

"Unfortunately I couldn't play long enough, but sometimes this happens and you have to keep going."

Van La Parra on... getting Wijnaldum back at the John Smith's Stadium

"Of course [I want to]!

"First there are other games of course but I think I have to make something right for myself and for the team also against Liverpool.

"Hopefully I can do that when we play them at home."

Van La Parra on... scoring more goals

"I am an attacking player so of course the goals are important - also for the confidence.

"I have to step up my game more because the way we play it asks a lot defensively so offensively you are sometimes a little bit too tired.

"But I think I have to find a way to do the same offensively that I do defensively."

Van La Parra on... defensive work being frustrating

"Of course.

"For attacking players it's not always nice to do so much defensive work because you are an attacking player and people expect you to do a lot in the offence.

"And if you lose a lot of energy in the defensive part it is sometimes frustrating but I think the more games you play in this system, the more you get used to it and it's up to you to step up your game and do the same work offensively."