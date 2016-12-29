LOOK: Huddersfield Town players hard at work on a cold winter's morning

Jonathan Hogg has been ruled out of Huddersfield Town’s Saturday lunchtime clash with Blackburn Rovers by a thigh injury - and could miss Monday’s trip to Wigan Athletic as well.

That means his fellow midfielders Dean Whitehead and Philip Billing are on stand-by as David Wagner’s side seek a fifth straight Championship win.

The head coach also has a doubt over left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis , who took a knock during Monday’s 2-1 home win over Nottingham Forest (Hogg picked up his problem late on).

Wideman Sean Scannell (ankle) remains sidelined.

But Wagner has both skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson (hamstring) and forward Joe Lolley (foot) pushing for returns.

“We have options,” said the boss. “Now we need to decide who will start against Blackburn, and at this stage, that’s the only match I am thinking about.”

Town are hoping for another big gate after the 22,100 figure against Forest and Wagner added: “The fans can always play a big part for us.

“We have a great opportunity to make it five wins, but we need the fans behind us from the first second, as they were on Boxing Day.

“They helped us get over the line and we want to make our home advantage count once again.”

Wagner says spirit in the camp is good, explaining: “At this moment, all the players seem to have belief in what we are doing as a group.

“I think we have the character to respond to either going behind during a game, as we did against Nottingham Forest, or from a defeat.

“When out on the pitch, we have to be totally focused on ourselves and playing our way, and have trust and know we are strong enough to change situations.”

Blackburn, who have suffered four defeats on the bounce and are back in the drop zone, are without centre-back Darragh Lenihan and midfielder Jason Lowe through suspension.

Wideman Ben Marshall is a doubt because of a groin injury.