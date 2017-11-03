Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town forward Laurent Depoitre has been named in the Belgium squad for their upcoming pair of international friendlies.

The former Porto man has impressed with the Terriers this season, netting twice in seven Premier League appearances - including what turned out to be a famous winner against Manchester United.

And his strong form has led to a first international call since 2015, when he made one appearance against Andorra and scored for his country.

Depoitre replaces the injured Christian Benteke for the Red Devils' friendly fixtures against Mexico and Japan next week.

Belgium face Mexico on Friday, November 10 before taking on Japan four days later.

Both are at home, so the 28-year-old striker will not rack up the air miles over the international break.

Depoitre joins 12 other Premier League stars in the Belgian national team, including the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard.