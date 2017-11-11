Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town star Aaron Mooy helped Australia to a goalless draw with Honduras yesterday in San Pedro Sula.

The midfield linchpin played 90 minutes in central America last night to take the Socceroos to within a match of World Cup qualification.

The teams will now face off in Sydney on Wednesday (9am GMT) with the winners advancing to the tournament finals in Russia next year.

Away goals do count in the play-offs however, so a score draw would not be enough to send Ange Postecoglou's men to the World Cup finals.

Elsewhere, Laurent Depoitre's Belgium played out an entertaining 3-3 draw with Mexico in Brussels.

The Town man did not get on the pitch for the Red Devils after receiving a first call up since 2015, and had to make do with watching the encounter from the bench.

Eden Hazard netted the opener for the hosts before Andres Guardado scored an equaliser from the penalty spot.

Romelu Lukaku put the Belgians ahead for a minute, but Hirving Lozano's brace saw the hosts trailing with half an hour to go.

The Manchester United forward scored his second of the game to pull Belgium level 10 minutes later, with Lukaku rounding up the scoring at Heysel Stadium.

Depoitre will get another chance at an international cap on Tuesday, when Belgium host Japan in Bruges (7.45pm GMT).