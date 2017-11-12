Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Denmark were held to a goalless draw by the Republic of Ireland in Copenhagen yesterday to edge visitors closer to World Cup qualification.

Martin O'Neill's side frustrated the Danes for 90 minutes with an organised defensive display, which saw the Irish have just 28 per cent of possession.

The goalless draw hands Ireland the advantage heading into the second leg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday, although the lack of an away goal could allow Denmark the opportunity to advance should they get on the scoresheet in the Irish capital.

Jonas Lossl and Mathias 'Zanka' Jorgensen were both called up to the Danish squad for the World Cup play-off encounter, but had to settle for 90 minutes on the bench each.

Elsewhere, Ryan Schofield helped England Under 19 to a 2-1 European Championship qualifying victory over Iceland U19.

Mason Mount netted the opener for the Young Lions before they were pegged back by a Daniel Hafsteinsson strike.

A minute later however, Edward Nketiah bagged the winner for England to take them top of their qualifying group with two wins from two matches.