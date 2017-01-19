Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy believes Huddersfield Town will make the Championship play-offs at least this season.

McCarthy's men make the trek up to West Yorkshire this weekend to face Town who currently sit fifth in the Championship table.

And the former Republic of Ireland international backs his weekend opposition to be in the top six when the regular season finishes on Sunday, May 7.

In his pre-match press conference, McCarthy said: "There are a lot of sides competing for those top six spots, and I think Huddersfield will be there."

The manager went on to single out Australian international Aaron Mooy as Town's "standout" player of the season.

McCarthy has come under fire recently for Ipswich's poor run of results, with the Tractor Boys being knocked out of the FA Cup by Lincoln City in the third round this week.

And the 57-year-old's job may have got even harder with influential defender Adam Webster set to be sidelined for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

"Adam's out for the rest of the season through injury," Mick McCarthy told the club's official website.

"He's ruptured his ankle ligaments and it's a big blow for us and for him.

"It's sad for all of us, but more so for Adam as he's had a great season so far. But that's it now, unfortunately his season is over."

The boss has centre-backs Luke Chambers, Christophe Berra and Paul Digby at his disposal, with new recruit Jordan Spence also eligible to feature against Town.

Ipswich's Tommy Smith will however miss the match due to a back injury.